A late afternoon crash involving an SUV and a semi-tractor trailer unit near the intersection of Highway 36 and Highway 570 has claimed the lives of three minors.

According to EMS officials, emergency crews responded to the location at approximately 5:45 p.m.

A female infant, an 11-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl were pronounced dead at the scene.

The children's parents both suffered undisclosed injuries and were transported to hospital by ambulance in stable, non-life threatening condition. The 44-year-old father was transported by ground ambulance to the Brooks Hospital and the 32-year-old mother was airlifted to the Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary by STARS Air Ambulance.

The driver of the tractor trailer, a 54-year-old male, was taken to the Hanna Health Centre in stable, non-life threatening condition.

The crash scene is situated approximately 160 kilometres east of Calgary city limits and 50 kilometres south of the town of Hanna.

The identities of the deceased have not been released.

According to RCMP, crash analysts are investigating the fatal collision and traffic is being detoured around the crash site.