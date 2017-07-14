The mother of a man who died after he was stabbed at Stampede Park in 2015 has filed a statement of claim against the estate of the accused, the Calgary Stampede and the City of Calgary.

Zakariya Mohamed Abdow, 25, was stabbed in the chest during an altercation between two groups of people on the midway on July 9, 2015.

Two other people were also stabbed including the man believed to be responsible for the attack on Abdow.

Abdow was taken to hospital in critical condition and died from his injuries on September 27, 2015.

Rinato Toy, 22, was originally charged with aggravated assault but the charge was upgraded to manslaughter after Abdow passed away.

Toy was slated to stand trial in March but was gunned down at a southeast basketball court in June.

Abdow’s mother, Nurto Noor, is now suing the Stampede, the City of Calgary and Rinato Toy's estate.

The statement of claim alleges that Abdow’s death was caused by the ‘assault and battery’ committed by Toy and by the ‘combined negligence and breach of statutory duty’ by the other defendants.

The claim states that the defendants ‘failed to provide adequate security measures at the Stampede grounds’ and that they failed to ‘ensure the reasonable safety of patrons, invitees and visitors.’

Noor is suing for $500,000 in punitive damages, $82,000 in bereavement damages and for legal costs.

The Calgary Stampede and the City of Calgary say they have not yet received the statement of claim.