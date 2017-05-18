

CTV Calgary Staff





The Calgary Police Service has launched an investigation into the discovery of a body inside a vehicle on Thursday afternoon near the Walmart McKenzie Supercentre and family members say the SUV in question belongs to a missing Calgary man.

According to police, emergency crews were called to the 4700 block of 130 Avenue Southeast, in the East Shepard Industrial area, shortly before 4:30 p.m. after someone notified authorities of an unusual situation in the retail parking lot. Officers approached the vehicle to check on the welfare of the occupant and a paramedic crew confirmed the man had died.

The Medical Examiner was called to the scene and police cordoned off the area.

After hearing that a body had been found in the parking lot, family members of a missing 35-year-old Calgary man attended the scene. The man's brother and father confirmed to CTV Calgary that the vehicle being towed from the scene was Phil Popovich's 2002 Toyota 4runner after verifying the licence plate number..

Popovich's last known whereabouts were at Ducky's Pub in the 21000 block of 4 Street Southwest in the early morning hours of Wednesday May 9.

Police have not released the identity of the deceased and have classified the death as undetermined.