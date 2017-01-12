An Alberta family believes one business is taking advantage of the carbon tax to make a few extra dollars.

They say what makes it worse is they experienced this during a time of grief.

Robert and Ed Connon say Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Services in Airdrie added an extra $100.00 to their bill after their mother was cremated.

The brothers were told the fee was the carbon tax on the cremation process and say that fee was scribbled on the bill not printed out.

“I don’t need all this BS about a carbon tax to deal with my mom’s passing. It upsets me, “ says Robert Connon.

The family complained and eventually the funeral home reduced the fee to $10.09 claiming there was a mathematical error.

"What does it cost us to die? It doesn't make sense that they tax us to death,” says Connon. “Can anyone explain why this is necessary?”

The province rolled out the carbon levy on January 1 and the tax is charged on fuels that release greenhouse gases in an effort to reduce emissions.

The province clarified saying there is no carbon tax on cremation.

It says the levy is actually applied to the natural gas any company uses and the average increase to do a cremation is less than one dollar.

In a written statement, Alberta Trade and Economic Development Minister Deron Bilous says, “Families going through the difficult process of losing a loved one deserve respect and they deserve to have correct information.”

One business expert believes it might be a situation of opportunity.

"I don't want to pass any judgment on the owners here,” says Paul Varella with the Bissett School of Business. “They might misunderstand. It might be an honest mistake. My less trusting side will say well are people taking advantage of the opportunity to make a few bucks on the side because the charge is too much.”

Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Services refused to explain the charges saying they needed more time to respond.