A three-year-old boy is recovering at the Alberta Children’s Hospital after being rescued from an above ground pool by his mother and transported by ambulance in critical condition.

The boy’s rapid recovery following the frightening ordeal is due, in large part, to the efforts of several residents of Delacour, the hamlet where the boy lives.

At around 6:00 p.m., the boy’s mother found him floating in their above ground pool. She pulled her son from the water and carried him to the nearby Delacour Store for help.

Amanda Tatton was working at the store at the time. Tatton’s father and mother were nearby and rushed into action.

“With (my father’s) 15 years experience as an EMT he ended up working on the little boy along with two customers,” said Tatton. “My mother calling 911. Everybody was here helping out, trying to see what they could do.”

Matthew Quinn heard the commotion while walking his dogs near his home roughly 500 metres from the store and he ran to help.

“When we got here I could see over on the table CPR was starting to be performed,” recalled Quinn. “He wasn't responding at all. We got him to cough up water about half way through CPR and there was no response out of him.”

“I know all the stories say keep pushing until you can't push no more until the medics arrived. They got here, grabbed him and took off immediately.”

The EMS crew transported the unresponsive boy by ground ambulance to the Peter Loughed Centre in northeast Calgary where a team of specialists, comprised of doctors and nurses from the Alberta Children’s Hospital, assumed care of the child. The boy was later transferred to the Alberta Children’s Hospital.

Quinn says the uncertainty surrounding the boy’s condition made for a restless night.

“I didn't get much sleep over it last night, it was kind of a roller coaster,” said Quinn. “You were there pushing on someone that's pretty much dead and now you hear they’re back alive and now you hear they're just holding on.”

According to the child’s grandmother, the boy is alert and talkative.

Officials with EMS say the events of Thursday night serve as a reminder of the potential danger waterways and pools pose.

“It doesn't take very much water to cause a drowning or a near drowning,” said Nate Pike, EMS public education officer. “Small children absolutely need to be supervised nearby.”

Members of the RCMP continue to investigate the incident but say there is no indication of foul play or a criminal element.

With files from CTV’s Alesia Fieldberg