Four people had to be taken to hospital on Thursday morning after a reported carbon monoxide leak at a home in southwest Calgary.

At about 6:40 a.m., EMS crews were called to a home in the 1400 block of Premier Way S.W. by a family who had called 911 for help.

Officials say five members of the family had woken up feeling dizzy and nauseous.

The residents left the home soon after and called for help when they were outside.

The Calgary Fire Department also responded to the call and firefighters detected an amount of gas, believed to be carbon monoxide, in the home.

Officials say the readings came in at 120 ppm in the upper level of the home, but that concentration was recorded at 600 ppm in the basement.

The residents, two teenagers and three adults, were taken to Rockyview General Hospital for treatment.

The home was ventilated and ATCO Gas crews were called in to investigate the source, that was determined to be in the drainage system of the home's boiler.

Carol Henke, public information officer with the Calgary Fire Department, says the best way to detect such leaks is with a carbon monoxide alarm.

"Having a working carbon monoxide alarm is imperative and that's what's going to alert you of a problem."

No carbon monoxide alarms were found anywhere in the home.

Exposure to carbon monoxide, even in small amounts, can cause serious health problems.

"The safe level of carbon monoxide that you want anywhere where you're working or living is zero parts per million. Now, the danger with carbon monoxide is that it is odourless, colourless, tasteless, not irritating; basically, you don't know it's there. The only way you know it's there is if you are really familiar with the symptoms," Henke said.

Those who are exposed usually begin to feel unwell with headaches, nausea and dizziness.

Higher exposures of the gas can cause unconsciousness and/or stop breathing.

The CFD says that all homes should have functional carbon monoxide detectors on every level of your home to ensure your family's safety.