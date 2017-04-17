Fargo resumes filming in Calgary
The crew of Fargo has set up production in Mayland Heights
Published Monday, April 17, 2017 2:44PM MDT
Trailers and cameras have taken over part of a neighbourhood in the northeast community of Mayland Heights.
They are filming Fargo.
American police cars can be seen parked along some of the streets.
Neighbours living along Maunsell Drive northeast have been standing just across the road watching all the action unfold.
It’s not known how long the production will be shooting in and around Calgary.