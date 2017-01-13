Investigators have determined that a fatal assault in the city’s southwest last September is a homicide and police are appealing to the public for more information in the case.

Police were called to a home in the 1600 block of 42 Street S.W. at about 11:00 p.m. on September 13, 2016 for reports of a man in medical distress.

The man was transported to hospital in life threatening condition and died from his injuries a week later.

The man has been identified as 33-year-old Trevor Jordan Lomond of Calgary.

Police believe there are people out there who may have more information on the events that led up to Lomond’s death.

Sherry Duperre, the mother of the victim, and police will speak to the media at 10:30 a.m. Check back here to watch the livestream.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234, or the Homicide Unit Tip Line at 403-428-8877. Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

TEXT: tttTIPS to 274637