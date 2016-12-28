

CTV Calgary Staff





A 55-year-old Calgary man has been arrested and charged in connection with a fatal Christmas Day assault inside his southeast home.

At approximately 6:30 p.m. Sunday, police were called to a home in the 0-100 block of Fonda Drive S.E. following reports of a disturbance. When officers arrived, they located a man suffering from multiple wounds to his torso. The unnamed man was transported to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

"It was the offender who called 911," said acting Inspector Greg Cooper of the CPS Major Crimes unit.

Officers arrested 55-year-old Morris Stern at the scene. Stern has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death.

According to Cooper, the accused and the victim were roommates who had lived together for 'a couple of months'. Alcohol is believed to have contributed to the fatal incident.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

"Unfortunately, we haven't been able to notify next of kin as of yet," said Cooper. Investigators say their attempts to reach the victim's family have been unsuccessful during the holiday season when many people are travelling.

The Christmas Day death was Calgary’s 28th homicide of 2016.