Fatal highway crash north of Sylvan Lake claims woman
Published Saturday, June 24, 2017 10:53AM MDT
A Friday evening collision at the intersection of two highways near the town of Bentley left an Edmonton woman dead and sent one person to hospital.
According to RCMP, a southbound pickup truck and a westbound sedan collided at the intersection of Highway 20 and Highway 12 just before 5:45 p.m.
The driver of the car, a 57-year-old woman from Edmonton, succumbed to her injuries. The identity of the deceased has not been released. There were no passengers in the sedan.
A passenger in the pickup truck was transported by ambulance to hospital in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.
The intersection was closed to traffic for approximately three hours. RCMP continue to investigate the fatal crash.
