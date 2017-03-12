Fatal incident at Lake Louise Ski Resort
Lake Louise Ski Resort (file)
CTV Calgary Staff
Published Sunday, March 12, 2017 6:39PM MDT
Last Updated Sunday, March 12, 2017 6:52PM MDT
A 34-year-old man passed away at Lake Louise Ski Resort Sunday afternoon following an accident on the hill.
According to RCMP, the undisclosed accident occurred shortly before 4:00 p.m. A STARS Air Ambulance was dispatched to the scene but the man died prior to the helicopter's arrival.
The identity of the deceased has not been released.
More details to follow
MOST WATCHED
More Stories from Calgary
- Early morning collision with tree in the northeast claims 25-year-old man
- Teenager in serious condition after SUV and snowplow collide near Hanna
- CRA's online tax services restored after 'vulnerability' detected
- Two injured in stabbing attack outside Beltline nightclub
- Calgary man constructs realistic 747 cockpit for flight simulator in basement