Fatal rollover along Highway 1A near Ghost Lake
One person is dead following a rollover near the intersection of Highway 1A and Eagle Hill Road (Google Maps)
Published Friday, March 24, 2017 9:30PM MDT
Last Updated Friday, March 24, 2017 10:52PM MDT
One person is dead following a Friday evening crash on the Stoney First Nation near Highway 1A.
According to EMS officials, emergency crews were called to a location near the highway's intersection with Eagle Hill Road at approximately 8:20 p.m.
On arrival, first responders from the Stoney Nakoda First Nation encountered a damaged van and two injured people including a 34-year-old man who had succumbed to his undisclosed injuries.
RCMP say the van had been traveling southwest on Eagle Hill Road when the driver lost control of the vehicle on loose gravel. The van toppled down an embankment, rolling several times.
The driver of the van was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. The 34-year-old, a resident of the Stoney First Nation, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The van's passenger, a woman in her 20s, was transported to hospital by ambulance in non-life threatening condition.
RCMP continue to investigate the single vehicle crash. The identity of the deceased has not been released.
