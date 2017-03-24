Fatal rollover on Highway 1A near Ghost Lake
One person is dead following a rollover near the intersection of Highway 1A and Eagle Hill Road (Google Maps)
Published Friday, March 24, 2017 9:30PM MDT
One person is dead following a Friday evening crash on Highway 1A.
According to EMS officials, emergency crews were called to a location near the highway's intersection with Eagle Hill Road at approximately 8:20 p.m.
On arrival, first responders from the Stoney Nakoda First Nation encountered two injured people including one person who had succumbed to their undisclosed injuries. The survivor suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash.
RCMP continue to investigate the single vehicle crash. The identity of the deceased has not been released.
MOST WATCHED
More Stories from Calgary
- Fatal rollover on Highway 1A near Ghost Lake
- Construction of TransCanada's Keystone XL pipeline approved in U.S.
- Alberta’s judicial appointments expected to help alleviate backlog of cases
- Calgarians called on to power down for Earth Hour
- Authorities seize dozens of distressed dogs from Lethbridge home