One person is dead following a Friday evening crash on Highway 1A.

According to EMS officials, emergency crews were called to a location near the highway's intersection with Eagle Hill Road at approximately 8:20 p.m.

On arrival, first responders from the Stoney Nakoda First Nation encountered two injured people including one person who had succumbed to their undisclosed injuries. The survivor suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash.

RCMP continue to investigate the single vehicle crash. The identity of the deceased has not been released.