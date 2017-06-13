

CTV Calgary Staff





A fatality inquiry into the death of a peace officer has concluded.

In 2012, Rod Lazenby was responding to a dog complaint at a property in the Municipal District of Foothills when he was handcuffed, badly beaten and dumped off at a Calgary police station.

Trevor Kloschinsky was charged with murder but a judge later found him not criminally responsible.

Testimony Tuesday stated Lazenby’s death could have been prevented if up-to-date safety protocols had been in place.

Lazenby’s sister, Robyn Halbert, says there’s not a long way to go because many changes have already been made since her brother’s death.

“We do little things to support ourselves, but it's nice to know that what happened didn't just happen and it was all forgotten, that changes were made,” says Halbert. “I think Rod would definitely want changes to be made for his fellow co-workers.”

Lazenby’s family will now suggest recommendations for the judge to consider to try to prevent a simiar tragedy from happening again.