A number of long-standing safety issues will be looked at as a fatality inquiry into the 2012 death of an Alberta peace officer begins on Monday in Calgary.

Rod Lazenby, a peace officer with the M.D. of Foothiils, was killed nearly five years ago after he responded to a dog complaint at a rural property in Priddis.

Trevor Kloschinsky, the owner of the property that Lazenby went to on August 10, 2012, was arrested and charged with murder.

A judge later found Kloschinsky not criminally responsible for the killing.

His lawyer told the court that he was suffering a mental disturbance at the time, thinking that Lazenby had come to steal his dogs.

Doctors also said that Kloschinsky was ‘actively psychotic’ during the incident that resulted in the peace officer being tied up, badly beaten and dumped at a Calgary police station.

The inquiry will be looking at the safety concerns peace officers have on the job.

They say officers need improved communication, access to protective equipment and better training to deal with people suffering from mental health issues.

The proceedings are expected to last a week.