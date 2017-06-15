Two fawns were born Thursday morning in the town of Sundre prompting staff of the local aquaplex to take measures to ensure visitors did not disturb the animals.

Staff members of the Sundre Aquaplex believe the deer were born at approximately 6:00 a.m. as they observed the doe licking the fawns before their eyes had opened.

Visitors to the facility encountered signs informing them to enter through the gymnasium instead of the main entrance.

Kim Free was bringing her daughter Piper, who will celebrate her first birthday this weekend, for a swimming lesson on Thursday. When mother and daughter went to leave the aquaplex, at approximately 10:00 a.m., one of the fawns was seated next to a window at the entrance. The animal began to wiggle before standing up and curiously staring at the infant through the glass. To keep her daughter’s attention while she recorded the encounter, Free said she referred to the deer as a puppy.

Aquaplex staff became worried that the fawn had become separated from its mother and sibling. A call was placed to conservation officers who assured the workers that the family would reunite once quiet returned to the area.