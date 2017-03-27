Canada’s finance minister, Bill Morneau, was in Calgary on Monday to sell the federal budget to local business leaders and to speak to students at SAIT about training in the trades and technology sectors.

Morneau delivered the Liberals’ second budget on March 22 and projected a shortfall of $23 billion for 2016-17, $25.5 billion for 2017-18 and $24.4 billion in 2018-19.

Morneau met with Mayor Naheed Nenshi at SAIT on Monday morning and then took a tour of some of the school’s facilities with president Dr. David Ross.

“I’m thrilled to have minister Morneau here in Calgary so soon after the release of the budget, it really shows the importance of this city on the national scene,” said Nenshi.

“I’d like to start by saying it’s particularly instructive to be here at SAIT. We put forth a budget this year that really, for us, is the second step in an important plan to make a difference in Canada. The first step was very much about dealing with middle-class anxiety, helping Canadian families. And this year what we’re really trying to do is talk about our long-term vision and that vision is very much about making sure that Canada is an innovative country. That we have the ability to help people to train and get the skills they need for the jobs of tomorrow. So being here at SAIT is probably a very good way to demonstrate the importance of being involved in new technologies and recognizing that the next generation needs to gain the skills to compete on a local, national and global stage and that’s what we see happening here at SAIT.”

Morneau says the economy is changing and there is more demand than ever for skilled employees in the technology sector.

“We’ve put in place in our budget a focus on skills, a focus on innovation. Particularly thinking, here in Calgary, we’ve made some choices around sectors where we know that Canada is already leading the world and where Canada can continue to lead the world. Sectors like natural resources, sectors like clean technology, sectors like agriculture, places where we know Alberta is already extremely strong. Places where we know Albertans can continue to be world leaders,” he said.

He was asked about how tax and trade policies in the United States would affect Canadians and says he has been to Washington three times in the last month and met with Secretary of State, Steven Mnuchin.

“We know that having people with great jobs here in Canada, having a level of growth that’s stronger, will prepare us to be resilient in the face of any challenge. With respect to the United States, we’ve been actively engaged with the new Trump administration since before they were in office. We continue to be engaged,” he said. “We’re confident that we can continue to work with them and aim to have increased mutual opportunity through trade.”

The federal government has allocated $30 million to Alberta to help stimulate employment in the energy sector and Morneau says the natural resources sector is one of their areas of focus.

“We’re working through to ensure that that has the biggest possible impact on actually moving forward on what’s an important Alberta priority. Our goal, which I think we share with Alberta, is to get this work done on the orphan wells as rapidly as possible to increase economic activity and to actually make a difference,” said the minister. “We do know that it’s always important to have a balance. We made commitments internationally to phase out fossil fuel subsidies by 2024. We believe that we can focus on the sector, get more efficient on the sector, have positive outcomes, helping the economy here and across the country, while dealing with fossil fuel subsidies in a way that will get us better off over the long term.”

He was also asked about how the liberals intend to structure taxes for marijuana when it is legalized in Canada and he said that taxation is not the priority right now.

“We haven’t made enough progress on that part of the file. As I said, it’s really not the key area of focus. The key area of focus is getting criminals out of the business, taking away the revenue stream for criminals, and ensuring that we regulate in such a way that it’s more appropriate in terms of how people can get it and that children can’t actually get it.”

Morneau also met with Calgary’s business leaders at the Hyatt in the afternoon as part of his post-budget tour and says the liberals' goal is to grow Canada’s economy.

“We are very focused on thinking about how we can grow the economy. What we’ve seen over the course of the last year is that we’ve started to have positive impact. We’ve seen unemployment go down in this country, since the time we’ve come into office. We’ve started to see some positive signals in employment in Alberta."

Morneau says Budget 2017 will strengthen the middle-class and that his government will make investments that will grow the economy while reducing the debt, over time, as a function of Canada’s gross domestic product.