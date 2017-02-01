Calgary Fire Department Chief Steve Dongworth says CFD members are encountering more and more patients overdosing on opioids as the community continues to face an emerging fentanyl crisis.

According to Dongworth, naloxone kits, which inhibit the effects of opioids on a patient experiencing cardiac arrest, have been utilized by firefighters 45 times since mid-December.

“I thought it would be something we would use fairly occasionally but, again, that’s probably my ignorance about just how big a crisis this is,” said Dongworth. “The whole issue of opioids and overdoses, for whatever reason, whether it’s the economy or just the emergence of a new drug of choice, is certainly challenging the whole community and we’re just part of that community and we’ve reacted to what we’re seeing out there at incidents.”

The fire chief broached the subject of naloxone administration by firefighters during Wednesday's city council session.

Dongworth says there are times when CFD members arrive at medical calls prior to the arrival of an EMS crew and he credits Alberta Health Services’ decision to equip firefighters with naloxone. “This is fairly unprecedented in terms of Alberta Health Services allowing us to administer medications. It’s not normally for the level of practice that we normally do at medical calls,” said Dongworth. “They’ve been very progressive in allowing us to use this medication.”

The Calgary Fire Department responded to more than 600 calls in 2016 where people had been ‘using or abusing fentanyl’. While not all responses required naloxone, Dongworth says it is a potentially life-saving tool in a firefighter’s arsenal and a valuable addition to the joint efforts of Alberta Health Services, the Calgary Police Service and the Calgary Fire Department to adopt a strategy to address the emerging crisis.

City of Calgary councillors are considering equipping CPS officers with the nasal version of naloxone hydrochloride.