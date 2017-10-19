CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Fernie residents still out of their homes following ammonia leak
Crews investigating an ammonia leak that killed three people were finally able to enter the facility on Wednesday afternoon.
Published Thursday, October 19, 2017 5:52AM MDT
Residents in Fernie, B.C., are being kept out of their homes in the wake of an ammonia leak at the city's hockey arena that resulted in the deaths of three workers, including a contractor from Calgary.
The investigation is still in its early stages, but officials say investigators were finally able to enter the arena on Wednesday afternoon.
More to come.