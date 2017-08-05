A 27-year-old man faces charges in connection with a Saturday morning crash on the Trans-Canada Highway between Gleichen and the Cluny exit that sent three people to hospital.

Emergency crews including members of the RCMP, EMS, Cluny Fire Department and Gleichen Fire Department were called to the eastbound lanes of Highway 1, near Range Road 215, at approximately 7:00 a.m. following a crash involving a 1957 Ford Fairlane and a Subaru Legacy.

First responders located the Legacy engulfed in flames in the ditch. The driver, a 27-year-old man who currently resides in Calgary, was the lone occupant of the vehicle and he was not seriously injured in the crash.

The three occupants of the Fairlane were transported by ground ambulance to a hospital in Calgary with injuries not believed to be life threatening.

A preliminary RCMP investigation into the crash determined the Legacy was travelling at excessive speed for the highway and rear-ended the Fairlane.

Officers determined the driver of the Legacy was impaired by alcohol and he was arrested at the crash scene.

Charges are pending against the unnamed 27-year-old including: