Final arguments will be heard Thursday in the case of a man accused of killing his common law wife and hiding her body in his home for two years.

Allan Shyback is accused of second-degree murder in the death of Lisa Mitchell, the mother of his two children.

The court has heard disturbing testimony during the trial, including the steps that Shyback allegedly took to cover up Mitchell’s death.

He even testified in his own defence, claiming that he’d acted in self defence when he killed her.

Shyback said that Mitchell came at him with a knife and he ended up strangling her.

He buried the body in the basement of the home the couple shared with their two children.

Police, after conducting a missing person investigation for years following Mitchell’s disappearance, found her body hidden in a plastic container encased in concrete in the basement.

Shyback has pleaded not guilty to the charges.