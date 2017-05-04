A judge and jury will hear closing arguments in the second-degree murder trial of Joshua Mitchell, the young man accused in the hit and run death of a Calgary mother in June 2015.

Mitchell is accused of killing Maryam Rashidi Ashtiani, who was working as a gas station attendant at a Centex station on 16 Avenue N.W.

Ashtiani tried to stop a truck that fled her station without paying for $113 worth of fuel.

She chased the truck and jumped onto the hood in an attempt to get the driver to stop, but was run over and killed.

Earlier this week, the passenger of the truck, Braydon Brown, testified.

He told the court that he could see the fear in Ashtiani’s eyes when the truck started to drive away and he still has nightmares about her body in the road.

Following the closing arguments on Thursday, the judge with instruct the seven man, five woman jury before they are sequestered.

One of the main questions they will have to answer is whether or not Mitchell intended to kill Ashtiani or if her death was the unintended consequence of his reckless behaviour.

Depending on the verdict, Mitchell could be in jail without a chance of parole for decades or face a shorter period of probation.

The hearing is scheduled later on Thursday morning.