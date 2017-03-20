Calgary City Council is expected to make a final decision on the fate of the former Highland Park Golf Course in the northwest.

The facility closed in 2012 after 50 years as a private course and the lands adopted as a park by the residents of Highland Park, Thorncliffe and Greenview.

The land was eventually bought up by a Vancouver-based development company that announced a housing development for the area.

The company said it would build more than 2,000 condo units, a shopping centre, pathways, roads and transit access.

One of the main concerns for the residents is the loss of valuable wetland, saying that storm runoff will have nowhere to go if the area is developed.

The Highland Park Community Association president says there hasn’t been enough consultation with the community and they want to see more protection for Calgary’s shrinking greenspace.

“We want the green space,” said Jill Kowalchuk with the Highland Park Community Association in January. “We want quality commercial development. We want more neighbours, we actually want more neighbours. We just want it to be a development that will bring that will raise the level of our community.”

The developer denies the lack of consultation, saying that it has worked with the community since 2013.

Council is expected to vote on the issue on Monday morning.