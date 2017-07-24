A committee looking into the possibility of Calgary hosting the 2026 Olympic Games will be submitting its final report to city council on Monday.

The board says that Calgary can host the games for a second time, but more time will be needed to determine if it should do so.

Council was expected to make a decision shortly after the final report was submitted, but when the International Olympic Committee said it would updating the bid process, the deadline was pushed back by a year.

That means that council won’t need to decide until after the 2018 Games in South Korea.

Committee members say the extra time is needed because there are still more unanswered questions, particularly about costs.

In June, the committee announced that it would cost the city $4.6B to host the Olympic Games with nearly half of that amount coming from public money.

After government contributions, there is still a shortfall of $400M.

Aside from cost, council also wants to know about Calgarians’ appetite to host another Olympic Games.

Councillor Sean Chu wants to have a plebiscite question added to ballots for this fall’s election.

He thinks voters should have a say about whether or not Calgary should bid on the Games.

But Chu’s motion doesn’t come cheap; the process to include the question is estimated at $400,000.