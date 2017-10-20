Time is running out for residents who want to have their say about how the provincial government will handle the legalization of cannabis next year.

On October 4, the NDP government released a framework that included some of the rules it would be imposing to ensure that marijuana is managed safely and kept out of the hands of children.

“Our draft framework, developed with input from Albertans, is a starting point for managing cannabis in our province. We want to hear from as many Albertans as possible, and welcome their feedback before our government makes final decisions on this important topic,” said Kathleen Ganley, Alberta’s Minister of Justice.

Some of the details include:

minimum age of 18 to purchase and consume cannabis

provincial oversight and regulation of cannabis products through the Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission

public possession limit of 30 grams for adults

maximum four plants, no taller than a metre, grown at home

restrictions on shops selling alcohol, tobacco or pharmaceuticals alongside cannabis

rules on zoning of store and training of workers

restrictions on where cannabis can be used in public, especially when children are taken into consideration

freedom for municipalities to introduce other rules to restrict cannabis

new tools for police to address drug-impaired driving

development of an extensive public education program

Albertans can visit alberta.ca/cannabis to read the draft framework and take the survey. The deadline to provide feedback is midnight on October 27.

The government plans to publish a final draft by the winter and have legislation in place ahead of the federal deadline in July 2018.