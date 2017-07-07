The Province has put into effect a fire restriction for the Calgary Forest Area, an area extending from the northern border of Waterton Lakes National Park to the Red Deer River, as dry conditions have created extreme fire hazard in the corridor.

Open fires are currently prohibited in the following locations within the mountainous region that includes the foothills:

Private land

Backcountry

Non-designated camping sites

“For the past week, we’ve seen hot and dry weather across the province,” said Oneil Carlier, Alberta’s Minister of Agriculture and Forestry in an email release. “These conditions have contributed to an extreme fire hazard, especially in southern Alberta, which means that it’s important we take these steps to help reduce the risk of human caused fires.”

During the advisory, the Province has suspended the issuing of fire permits.

Campfires are allowed in designated sites within fire rings and there are no restrictions in place governing the use of gas or propane stoves or barbeques.

Failing to comply with a fire restriction may result in a $287 fine.

For updated information on fire bans and advisories, visit Alberta Fire Bans.