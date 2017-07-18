Parks Canada has put a fire ban in place in three mountain parks west of Calgary because of the extremely dangerous fire conditions in the area.

Massive forest fires are continuing to burn in Kootenay National Park and B.C., sending smoke over Banff and affecting a number of trails and day use areas.

Sunshine Village says hiking areas are restricted, but the day lodge and gondola are still open.

The flames haven’t reached any of the buildings yet, but there are sprinkler systems in place to protect them if they get too close.

Officials say people need to take caution while visiting the area.

“Fire danger right now is extreme and, as such, we have implemented a fire ban as a precautionary measure in Banff, Kootenay and Yoho National Parks. That goes with bans that have been put in place in Waterton as well as Mount Revelstoke Glacier,” said Jane Park, a spokesperson for Banff National Park.

Approximately 50 firefighters have been stationed in the Verdant Creek area of Kootenay Park to fight the fire.

Crews are still challenged by dry conditions that continue to persist in the area.