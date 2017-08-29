The Calgary Fire Department has issued a fire ban in the city citing the unseasonably dry, hot conditions in our city.

The fire ban prohibits the use of fire pits, recreational campfires, outdoor fire places, and other open flame devices that burn solid fuels, such as wood or briquettes.

“Calgary Fire has been closely monitoring all conditions throughout the summer,” says Deputy Chief Allan Ball. “Today’s fire ban reflects significant, increased risk of outdoor fires due to unseasonably dry ground conditions combined with high daytime temperatures.”

Calgarians are asked to be cautious in the city’s natural areas and green spaces where there are dry grasses and shrubs.

Under the fire ban, the following are prohibited:

Open fires

Fire pits

Outdoor chimeneas

Solid fuel barbecues and stoves (charcoal briquettes or wood)

Tiki torches

Fireworks and exploding targets

The following are currently allowed:

Portable propane fire pits that are CSA approved or UL certified.

Gas or propane stoves and barbeques that are CSA approved or UL certified.

Patio heaters (propane, catalytic or infrared/radiant)

Internal household fire places

Indoor open air fire permits

The fire ban will be in effect until further notice, when ground and weather conditions are no longer deemed a risk to health and safety.

For more information on Calgary fire bans and fire safety advisories, visit calgary.ca/firebans or contact 311.