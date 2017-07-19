In response to extremely dangerous fire conditions in Alberta, the provincial government has issued a ban on all open fires in the riskiest areas in the province.

The ban covers the Forest Protection Area south of Highway 532 to the northern boundary of Waterton Lakes National Park.

Officials say gas or propane stoves/barbecues and portable propane fire pits are still allowed during the ban.

Oneil Carlier, Alberta’s Minister of Agriculture and Forest says the province is taking this step to ensure the safety of Albertans.

There is also a fire restriction in place for the Forest Protection Area south of the Red Deer River to Highwat 532.

In those areas, campfires are still allowed provided they have designated fire rings in place around them.

All existing fire permits are now considered to be suspended and no new permits will be issued in either area.

Anyone found to be violating the fire ban or restriction could face a $287 fine.

Other areas in the province, including areas surrounding Calgary are under fire advisories where there is a moderate fire risk.

Full ban information can be found on the province’s official fire ban site.

You can check the air quality in Alberta through Environment Canada's website here.

For more information on Alberta's air quality, check the Government of Alberta's official site here.