Fire breaks out in basement of home on Elbow Drive Southwest
Members of the Calgary Fire Department at the scene of Wednesday afternoon's basement fire in Kingsland.
Published Wednesday, February 22, 2017 5:45PM MST
Fire crews battled a fire inside a home in Kingsland and the ongoing response is impacting commuter traffic on a busy southwest route.
Shortly before 5:00 p.m., members of the Calgary Fire Department responded to a home in the 71000 block of Elbow Drive Southwest following a 911 call indicating fire.
Firefighters encountered a significant amount of smoke pouring from the home. “We have significant fire in the basement of this home,” said CFD Public Information Officer Carol Henke.
Henke says the occupants of the home are safe and accounted for. “Six people made it out safely and they have been assessed by EMS.”
A section of Elbow Drive has been closed to pedestrian and vehicle traffic. Police have not released an estimated time for the reopening of the road.
The cause of the fire has not been confirmed.
