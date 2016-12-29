Fire crews are still fighting a fire at the Mount Royal Hotel on Banff Avenue that broke out early Thursday morning.

The call came in at about 2:30 a.m.

Crews from Banff, Canmore, Exshaw and Lake Louise were also called to assist in the incident and have been fighting the blaze non-stop ever since.

A spokesperson says that the roof of the hotel was under renovation and the fire started in the construction materials.

They aren't sure what exactly sparked the blaze as the fire is still listed as active.

There are no injuries reported and the building has been safely evacuated.

256 guests were inside the hotel when the fire broke out.

One guest, Mark Breary, who is visiting from the U.K., said the fire broke out very close to where he was staying.

"We went to bed at 11:00 p.m. and woke up to the fire alarm going off at 2:30 and then we evacuated the hotel and saw the roof was on fire," he said. "You could see the flames billowing out of the roof and the smoke. It was quite large flames at that point.

"It's scary thinking that we were in the hotel just a few hours ago. We were on the second floor too; we weren't far away. We were underneath where the fire took hold."

Breary said that hotel staff soon came out to see the guests and ensure everyone got out safely.

He adds that his U.K. travel agent has already set them up for a night at another hotel in Banff, but they are still concerned.

"All our belongings are still in the room, passports as well."

Firefighters have already gone through the building to make sure everyone got out of the hotel safely. They'll do so again once the fire has been put out.

The damage to the hotel isn't fully known at this time, but investigators estimate that it will have suffered extensive damage to the roof and interior.

The 135-room Mount Royal Hotel was built in 1908 and is considered to be an important part of the community.