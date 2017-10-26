Officials in Southern Alberta say that while two wildfires that broke out on Wednesday have been restrained, another just southwest of Nanton continues to burn out of control.

The latest wildfire began just before the dinner hour near Acme. It was pushed southwards by extremely high winds and put a number of residents at risk.

Officials blocked off Highway 806 while firefighters from Carbon, Acme, Linden and Kneehill County were brought in to put out the blaze.

The fire was brought under control later in the evening and the road was reopened, but crews are still in the area extinguishing hot spots.

A mandatory evacuation order remains in place for residents close to a larger fire that broke out just before noon on Wednesday about 40 km west of Nanton.

That fire has burned about 1,200 hectares and is still considered out of control.

An evacuation order is still in place for residents who live along Chimney Rock Road and some residents near Highway 520 and 533 west of Highway 22.

That route was closed because of heavy smoke between Highway 533 and Highway 3.

A third fire, between Redcliff and Medicine Hat, was also reported on Wednesday night but is listed as under control.

For updated information on the wildfire situation in Alberta, visit the Wildfire Alberta site.