The Calgary Fire Department say a home was significantly damaged in an early morning fire at a mobile home park in the southeast.

Crews were called to the scene at Penbrooke Heritage Estates at about 4:45 a.m.

East District Fire Chief Tom Caake says crews found a significant amount of smoke and flames coming from the living room window when they arrived.

He says the fire was brought under control fairly quickly but there are still a number of hot spots inside the structure.

Caake says fires in mobile homes are particularly concerning. "Because of the construction, they tend to burn easier but there's a lot of distance between neighbourhing buildings."

One person lives inside the home and officials say he woke up and smelled smoke, then called 911.

He was not injured in the fire.

Caake says the fire investigator will look over the scene and come up with a cause.