A boating advisory that was issued at the beginning of the month for the Bow River has been lifted now that the flow rate has slowed.

The caution was sent out on June 1 after officials noted that the water flow in the river was higher than average.

Fire officials say the flow rate has settled down and that people can go back to using the waterway for recreational use.

“The flow rate has stabilized below the 280 m3/s trigger point and river conditions have improved,” said Carol Henke, Public Information Officer, Calgary Fire Department. “At this level, people can resume normal activities on the river.”

The city monitors river levels closely and says an advisory is issued if the flows exceed 280 m3/s.

The spring run-off, melting snow and debris in the water can pose dangerous conditions for boaters and rafters and fire officials say even though the advisory has been lifted, people should still be cautious.

“Be prepared for anything on the water,” said Henke. “Always be alert, wear a life jacket and don’t venture out on the river if you’re intoxicated.”

The city is reminding recreational users that Harvey Passage is still undergoing repairs and will remain closed until 2018

