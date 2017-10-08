A Sunday morning fire and suspected explosion at a southeast business ravaged the building,

Fire crews responded to Rachid’s Auto in the 6400 block of 30 Street Southeast shortly before 10:00 a.m. following reports of smoke and the sound of explosions.

Firefighters launched an attack on the blaze from above and from the ground but the building has suffered extensive damage.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire has not been determined.

Police closed 30 Street between 61 Avenue S.E. and 66 Avenue S.E. during the CFD response.

More details to follow