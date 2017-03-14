

CTV Calgary Staff





An explosion at one of Syncrude Canada's oilsands sites north of Fort McMurray is under investigation and non-essential staff have been evacuated from the area.

Syncrude says a fire started at the Mildred Lake upgrader at about 1:50 p.m. and access to the site has been restricted.

Police have closed the entrance to the site and have reduced Highway 63 down to one southbound lane.

Mounties worked with officials to evacuate non-essential staff and services from the site.

Syncrude confirms that one person was injured in the incident and that they have been taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.

We can now confirm one injury as result of this incident. The employee was transported to the hospital and family has been notified. (1/2) — Syncrude Canada Ltd. (@SyncrudeCanada) March 14, 2017

In a release, Syncrude said it is providing support and resources to the employee's family.

Investigators are working to detemine what caused the explosion and Syncrude says the safety of its personnel is the top priority.

The safety of our people is top priority. Our focus is on incident response. Access to site & the area affected has been restricted. (2/2) — Syncrude Canada Ltd. (@SyncrudeCanada) March 14, 2017

Police are asking people to stay away from the area and to avoid stopping at the side of the road on Highway 63.

An air quality alert was issued by Fort McKay Emergency Services at about 4:30 p.m. Officials say the wind is blowing smoke from the fire into town and they are advising residents to take precautions.

