Three people are facing a variety of charges in connection to a drug trafficking investigation in Airdrie that was launched in late September.

Police started an investigation in the fall targeting drug traffickers in the community and conducted traffic stops on two vehicles on October 12. Officers found drugs in both vehicles and arrested two men and a woman.

The next day, police executed a search warrant on a home on Big Springs Drive and seized eight firearms, ammunition, cash, suspected cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana along with two imitation firearms and evidence of drug trafficking.

Tibor Benczik, 31, of Airdrie, is charged with:

Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking (cocaine)

Possession of a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine)

Possession of a Controlled Substance (marijuana)

Production of a Controlled Substance (marijuana)

Unsafe Storage of Firearms (four counts)

Driving Motor Vehicle While Unauthorized

Sabrina Calogeridis, 32, of Airdrie is charged with:

Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking (cocaine)

Possession of a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine)

Possession of a Controlled Substance (marijuana)

Production of a Controlled Substance (marijuana)

Unsafe Storage of Firearms (four counts)

Alexander Leo Hagel, 24, of Airdrie, is charged with:

Possession of a Controlled Substance (cocaine)

Hagel was released from custody and will appear in Airdrie Provincial Court on November 23.

Benczik and Calogeridis were released on bail and are scheduled to appear in court in Airdrie on December 7.