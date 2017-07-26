The Calgary Police Service arrested two suspects and a total of five people, including first responders, were treated by EMS after pepper spray was discharged in an apartment building in the Beltline.

According to police, the Calgary Fire Department responded to a residential building in the 800 block of 15 Avenue Southwest at approximately 5:50 p.m. after a fire alarm was activated. Two CFD members encountered a man, armed with an undisclosed weapon, in the building’s stairwell. The firefighters were assaulted and threatened with the weapon before the suspect retreated into an apartment suite. The firefighters alerted police and exited the building.

Officers arrived at the scene at around 6:00 p.m. and made their way into the suite. A pepper spray canister was discharged inside the apartment by a suspect and offficers removed a man and a woman from the suite.

EMS officials say five patients were treated at the scene following the pepper spray discharge but no one required transport to hospital.

Charges are pending against the unnamed male suspect.