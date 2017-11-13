CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Firefighters battle house fire in Calgary's northwest
Published Monday, November 13, 2017 9:04PM MST
Last Updated Monday, November 13, 2017 9:05PM MST
Calgary firefighters responded to a house fire in Northwest Calgary around 8:00 p.m. Monday night.
There was no one inside the home located on the 400 block 13 Street Northwest.
No word on any damage.
The investigation into what sparked the fire continues.