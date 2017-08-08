

Crews are still actively fighting the Verdant Creek wildfire and officials say it has grown closer to Highway 93 and spot fires are starting to appear on the west side of the highway.

Jane Park, the incident commander for the wildfire, says the fire has not significantly grown in the north over the weekend, but it has now burned a total of 13,500 hectares.

“Our primary objective is to limit growth on the north end, and it has not crossed the continental divide at this time. It does not pose a direct threat to any of the communities in the Bow Valley or Columbia Valley at this time.”

On Friday, officials shut down Highway 93 because of the fire, but Park says crews brought the situation under control enough so visitors could use the route over the long weekend.

There were, however, some spot fires because of embers from the bulk of the wildfire.

“The flank of the fire came up to the road and it was mostly embers that caused some spot fires on the other side of the road. Those spot fires ranged in size from small ones to some a little bit longer but none of them were over half of a hectare,” Park said.

Crews are working to extinguish all of those smaller fires as they control the main blaze.

The Kootenay Park Lodge is still a huge concern for crews, Park said. The fire is still 4.5 km away from the building.

Firefighters are looking to ‘refresh’ a large fire guard at Vermilion Crossing, a key piece of protection for the historic building.

“This is a fire guard that was put in place in 2003 during those fires. This is being done as a proactive, precautionary measure in terms of limiting that spread northward to the Bow Valley.”

Park says bulldozers and excavators are going there to dig out the vegetation that’s grown over the guard.

As for Sunshine Village, Park says that crews will be moving out of the area sometime on Wednesday.

“We are moving our operation out of Sunshine Village and will be positioning resources on both sides of the divide; some will be in the Kootenay/Invermere/Radium area and some will be in the Banff. This is to make sure we maintain operational flexibility.”

Park says the decision to move out of the resort was a bit of a sign of advancement against the wildfire and a desire to see the business reopen once more.

“We have a bit more comfort on where the crews have gotten on those two lines in the north, but we are cognizant of all the businesses in the wildfire area. Our intent was to stage temporarily out just out of Sunshine Village and when we felt comfortable and safe with our operation as well as theirs, we've made the decision to move into town in Kootenay to not impact their operations as much.”

On Tuesday, the Vermilion Pass Guard will be re-established to provide a containment line to keep the fire from spreading to the Bow Valley.

The following areas are closed to the public:

In Kootenay National Park:

Area northwest of Honeymoon Pass Trail including Hawk Creek Trail and Kootenay Park Lodge;

Verdant Creek and Simpson River area;

Southern portion of the Rockwall Trail from Floe Lake trailhead on Highway 93 South to Tumbling Pass, including Floe Lake and Numa Creek backcountry campgrounds.

In Banff National Park:

Ball Pass area from junction of Whistling Pass

