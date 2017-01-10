The Calgary Fire Department remains on the scene of a late night blaze that tore through a home in Douglasglen.

At about 11:15 p.m., the fire department was called to a home in the 100 block of Douglasglen Crescent S.E. after neighbours reported seeing flames coming from the roof of a home.

The first truck to the scene called a second alarm due the volume of smoke and fire in the two-storey single family home.

The residents, two adults, got out of the home safely with their pet prior to the arrival of firefighters. They were not injured.

Crews immediately began to douse the home and some of the neighbouring houses that were already suffering from heat damage.

Aerial trucks were also brought in to help bring the fire under control.

The home at the centre of the fire was extensively damaged and three other homes had minor damage from the radiant heat.

One firefighter was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Fire crews are still at the scene, monitoring for hot spots and checking for any extension of the fire into other structures.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and there is no estimate on the cost of damages.

The Calgary Fire Department credits working smoke alarms with helping alert the residents to the fire.

Officials remind citizens that functioning smoke alarms can help save lives.