The latest blast of snow is creating driving dangerous conditions on some roads in southern Alberta and dozens of crashes have been reported over the last few days.

Environment Canada says five to ten centimeters of snow is expected to fall on Friday before it tapers off in the evening.

Roads are snow covered and slippery in sections within the city and crews have been out all night laying down pickle and clearing drifts.

Crews are focusing on priority 1 routes and trouble spots and officials say a snow route parking ban is not required at this time.

“Overnight we've seen a considerable amount of snow fall and our crews are continuing to clear all of our major roadways. Our focus will be on our major roadways and once those are in good driving condition we will then move to our secondary roadways. At this time, a snow route parking ban is not being considered,” said Bill Biensch from the City of Calgary.

Current road conditions in Calgary, Alberta and B.C.

Police say 91 collisions have been reported between midnight and noon on Friday and that 18 involved injuries.

Highways outside the city are also in poor shape and there are travel advisories in place in some areas.

CTV Calgary Weather Specialist Kevin Stanfield says the flurries will taper off on Friday evening and that wind out of the north will keep temperatures cold throughout the day.

