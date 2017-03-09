First phase of Devonian Gardens reopens following leak repairs
The play structure at Devonian Gardens reopened on Thursday, March 9, 2017 (City of Calgary)
Published Thursday, March 9, 2017 3:45PM MST
Last Updated Thursday, March 9, 2017 3:46PM MST
Calgarians may return to the playground area of Devonian Gardens following renovations spurred by water leaking from planters.
On Thursday, a section of the popular park on the top floor of The CORE reopened that includes:
- The play structure
- The climbing wall
- A sitting area
- The glass bridge from the food court
Devonian Gardens was closed to the public on July 18, 2016 to facilitate the removal of plants and soil from planters and the resealing of surfaces after water collected in the subfloor.
The remainder of the gardens will be opened to the public in phases with plans to have the entire area open by the end of the summer.
For updated information on the progress of repairs, visit City of Calgary – Devonian Gardens.
MOST WATCHED
More Stories from Calgary
- Okotoks RCMP continue to investigate serious threat to school
- Calgary police officers pepper sprayed while apprehending offenders
- Police make arrest in road rage incident which left woman with broken arms
- Panel considers appeal from Alberta couple convicted in death of son
- CJAY92 listeners help replace hockey player’s stolen insulin pump