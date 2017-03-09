Calgarians may return to the playground area of Devonian Gardens following renovations spurred by water leaking from planters.

On Thursday, a section of the popular park on the top floor of The CORE reopened that includes:

The play structure

The climbing wall

A sitting area

The glass bridge from the food court

Devonian Gardens was closed to the public on July 18, 2016 to facilitate the removal of plants and soil from planters and the resealing of surfaces after water collected in the subfloor.

The remainder of the gardens will be opened to the public in phases with plans to have the entire area open by the end of the summer.

For updated information on the progress of repairs, visit City of Calgary – Devonian Gardens.