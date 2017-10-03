Police and bylaw officers were called to a rural property in southeast Calgary on Tuesday after a group of farm animals were attacked and fatally injured by a pair of dogs.

Officials tell CTV that at about 9:15 a.m., they were called about a pair of dogs that had appeared at a rural property on 30 Avenue and 88 Street S.E. and had attacked a number of farm animals.

When officers arrived, they found four dead alpacas and a severely injured llama.

Police euthanized the llama a short time later, at the owners’ request.

The two dogs were rounded up by police and bylaw officers a short time later. They are believed to have escaped from nearby home.

The dogs are now in custody. Details about the fate of the dogs and possible charges against the owner are not clear at this time.