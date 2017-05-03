Five people are facing 26 charges in connection with an operation targeting the street-level drug trade on Calgary’s Stephen Avenue.

Beginning on April 18, the District 1 Beat Team began an operation aimed at drug trafficking and drug-related crime.

A week later, on April 26, police executed 44 search warrants, 12 summonses and 26 Criminal Code charges.

The following was seized during the operation:

28.2 grams of methamphetamine

1.6 grams of soft cocaine

Two Tylenol 3s with codeine

Six pills of Dexedrine, a schedule I drug under the CDSA

Four concealed knives

One replica handgun

Those charged include:

Tara Duncan, 23, of no fixed address

Tanya Youngman, 47, of no fixed address

Shelley Ward, 43, of no fixed address

Brandon Yellowfly, 20, of Calgary

Zoe Hartman, 21, of Calgary

There is no information on when they will appear in court.