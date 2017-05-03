Five arrested in crackdown on drug crime in Calgary
Five people are facing 25 charges as a result of a week-long operation combating drug activity on Stephen Avenue.
Beginning on April 18, the District 1 Beat Team began an operation aimed at drug trafficking and drug-related crime.
A week later, on April 26, police executed 44 search warrants, 12 summonses and 26 Criminal Code charges.
The following was seized during the operation:
- 28.2 grams of methamphetamine
- 1.6 grams of soft cocaine
- Two Tylenol 3s with codeine
- Six pills of Dexedrine, a schedule I drug under the CDSA
- Four concealed knives
- One replica handgun
Those charged include:
- Tara Duncan, 23, of no fixed address
- Tanya Youngman, 47, of no fixed address
- Shelley Ward, 43, of no fixed address
- Brandon Yellowfly, 20, of Calgary
- Zoe Hartman, 21, of Calgary
There is no information on when they will appear in court.
