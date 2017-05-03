Five people are facing 26 charges in connection with an operation targeting the street-level drug trade on Calgary’s Stephen Avenue.

Beginning on April 18, the District 1 Beat Team began an operation aimed at drug trafficking and drug-related crime.

A week later, on April 26, police executed 44 search warrants, 12 summonses and 26 Criminal Code charges.

The following was seized during the operation:

  • 28.2 grams of methamphetamine
  • 1.6 grams of soft cocaine
  • Two Tylenol 3s with codeine
  • Six pills of Dexedrine, a schedule I drug under the CDSA
  • Four concealed knives
  • One replica handgun

Those charged include:

  • Tara Duncan, 23, of no fixed address
  • Tanya Youngman, 47, of no fixed address
  • Shelley Ward, 43, of no fixed address
  • Brandon Yellowfly, 20, of Calgary
  • Zoe Hartman, 21, of Calgary

There is no information on when they will appear in court.