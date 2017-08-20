An investigation is underway into a Sunday morning house fire in a northeast neighbourhood that started in the building’s attic.

Fire crews were called to a home in the 1700 block of 24 Avenue N.W. at approximately 7:45 a.m. after smoke was detected. “Crews were able to get inside, found no active fire within the structure itself,” said Calgary Fire Department District Chief Brian Neis.”Once they got up into the attic itself and looked around, they did find a few hotspots.”

Holes were cut into the home’s roof to allow access and crews successfully extinguished the fire.

All occupants of the home escaped from the residence prior to the arrival of firefighters.

“We were very fortunate. There was five people evacuated from the structure, it’s an up-down, side-by-side duplex structure.”

The cause of the fire has not been determined.