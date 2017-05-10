Authorities in Lethbridge say that five people have been charged under the province’s Drug Endangered Children’s Act after a significant drug and cash seizure from a pair of homes.

Members of the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT), along with Lethbridge Police, executed four search warrants on vehicles and homes in the west end of the city on May 5.

The operation found:

Over 100 grams of cocaine

993 grams of a cocaine cutting agent

$77,000 cash proceeds of crime

Two vehicles and a bicycle

Unfortunately, when the search warrants were executed, police found a number of young children living in both homes targeted in the bust.

“Anytime we find children, especially of a young age, in residences where there’s drug trafficking or consumption, it’s a grave concern,” says Staff Sgt. Jason Walper of ALERT Lethbridge in a release. “It’s our responsibility to make sure our communities are safe and children are taken care of.”

A 33-year-old man and 26-year-old woman have each been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and two counts of possession of proceeds of crime

A 28-year-old man has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime, and possession of a controlled substance.

All three of those people, as well as a 19-year-old woman and 42-year-old man have all been charged under the Drug Endangered Children Act.

Child and Family Services are providing assistance with the investigation in regards to the care of the children.

The names of the accused are not being released in order to protect the identities of the children.

Anyone who suspects drug or gang activity taking place in their community should call their local detachment or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.