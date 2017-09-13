The out-of-control Kenow wildfire in Waterton Lakes National Park has already destroyed five homes, but crews are hoping that some rain in the forecast will give them the edge to put out the massive blaze.

The blaze has grown to about 33,000 hectares in Alberta and also encompasses 12,000 hectares in B.C.

Firefighters worked tirelessly to protect the Waterton Lakes town site from the flames, but the main visitor centre was destroyed.

Officials say the historic Prince of Wales hotel is still standing.

In all, five homes, seven outbuildings, a bridge and some powerlines were destroyed by the fire.

"Anyone in the M.D. of Pincher Creek who did lose their home has been notified by the RCMP. Those people are aware and, at this time, as of right now, no other houses have been lost. Anybody that's still wondering should have a bit of a sigh of relief. If they haven't spoken to us, their houses are okay. I would like to express my condolences to those individuals that lost their homes," said Cst. Curtis Peters.

RCMP are allowing some ranchers into the area to enter the wlidfire zone so they can feed and water their cattle that had been left behind in the evacuation.

Those residents are being allowed in for a two hour period and police say they will be monitoring the situation to make sure no one is in the area that shouldn't be.

It’s hoped that firefighters may end up getting a break as there is some rain in the forecast and the fire has been less aggressive lately.

"We're expecting a bit of downturn with the weather," said Leslie Lozinski, wildfire information officer. "It started to rain a little bit further north so as that edges down to us, I think we're going to be in a bit better situation."

On Wednesday morning, Lozinski said there has been a change in the fire's behaviour.

"Fire behaviour up there today is what we call a Rank 1 to 2, so it's single trees burning as the past couple days it's been 5 to 6 which is continous crowning, continuous flamewalls. That behaviour was not seen last night so that's a positive thing as well."

She says medium aircraft are working to drop water on the fire at the south side of Sage Mountain.

"After the clouds lift, we'll have the heavy helicopter come in and hopefully we'll also get some air tanker in there as well this afternoon."

The fire is 23 km away from Castle Mountain Resort and 30 km away from Beaver Mine.

Pincher Creek RCMP Victims' Services is helping those who are struggling with what to do next.