Four 13 year old boys and a 12-year-old boy face a number of charges in connection with an attempted robbery at CrossIron Mills on October 26 where bear-spray was discharged.

In the early evening hours of Thursday, October 26, two of the accused allegedly grabbed a tip jar from a business in the mall’s food court. An employee from another business attempted to intervene and a third suspect knocked the staff member to the ground. A fourth suspect allegedly deployed bear-spray at the employee and a bystander.

The five suspects fled the mall and surveillance cameras captured the group driving off in a Hyundai Elantra that was later determined to be stolen. The suspect vehicle has not been recovered.

EMS treated six people in the mall who were directly exposed to the bear-spray and assessed another 20 people, including children, who came into contact with bear-spray contaminated air.

The suspects were arrested on Tuesday, October 31 in Calgary. Two of the suspects were apprehended at Bishop Kidd Junior High School.

According to RCMP, the five accused are from Calgary and all face charges of:

Robbery

Possession of stolen property

Assault with a weapon (two counts)

Four of the five accused have been released from custody and are scheduled to appear in Airdrie Provincial Court later this month. One of the 13-year-old boys has been remanded ahead of his November 3 appearance in Calgary Provincial Court.