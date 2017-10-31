

CTV Calgary Staff





Police have arrested five young offenders in connection to a bear spray incident at the CrossIron Mills food court that left several people injured last week.

Investigators say a group of individuals entered the mall’s food court at about 7:15 p.m. last Thursday and that two people then tried to snatch a tip jar from the counter of one of the businesses.

An employee at another shop saw the attempted robbery and stepped in to stop the suspects.

The Good Samaritan was knocked to the ground by a third member of the group and a fourth offender then discharged bear spray at the employee and an innocent bystander.

The group fled the area in a Hyundai Elantra that was later determined to be stolen. The vehicle has not been recovered.

Six people were treated by EMS for direct exposure to bear spray and 20 others were treated for exposure to the contaminated air.

On Tuesday, RCMP and Calgary police arrested five male youths who were identified as suspects in the case.

Two boys were arrested at Bishop Kidd School and the other three were picked up at other locations in the city.

All five have been transported to the Airdrie RCMP detachment and police say charges are pending.

The suspects are under the age of 18 and their identities are protected under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and they are looking into the possibility that others were involved in the incident.